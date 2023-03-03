Maharashtra Man Caught Printing Fake Currency Notes, Cops Say He Learnt it From YouTube

Police have arrested a man for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes at his house in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, and their probe has revealed that he learnt to make counterfeit bills through YouTube videos, an official said on Friday.

The accused had set up the printing unit at his residence located in Kusumba village in Jalgaon, around 410 kms from here, he said.

“The MIDC police in Jalgaon got a tip-off that the accused was printing fake Indian currency notes at his house. A police team then conducted a raid and nabbed the accused red-handed on Thursday," he said.

During the probe, the police found that the accused used to print and sell fake notes of Rs 1.5 lakh face value by charging a fee of Rs 50,000, the official said.

Talking to PTI, Jalgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) M Rajkumar said, “The accused learnt to print fake currency notes after watching videos on YouTube. It is suspected that some more people are associated with him."

Following his arrest, he was produced in a local court that remanded him in police custody till March 9, he said.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes), the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

