Maharashtra's Eligible Bachelors Take Out March to Flag Skewed Gender Ratio

There are often bizarre stories heard around or on the internet. Whenever an eligible bachelor is ready to settle down, he or she makes a profile on matrimonial sites to find a suitable match. Many find their love while some struggle to find one. Meanwhile, a group of bachelors took out a march in Maharashtra for a social cause. According to a report by PTI, some bachelors were disappointed with the disproportionate male-female ratio in their region and decided to form a committee. To flag the issue of skewed gender ratio, eligible bachelors even organised a march.

The Bridegroom Morcha was formed in Maharashtra’s Solapur district and the bachelors took out a march seeking brides to the district collector’s office. They demanded to strictly implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to improve the male and female ratio.

They also submitted a memorandum and asked the state government to arrange brides for the eligible bachelors, who participated in the march.

The bachelors decked up as a groom wore traditional wedding dresses, rode horses, and were accompanied by band music. Ramesh Baraskar, the founder of the Jyoti Kranti Parishad which organized the event shared that people may mock this morcha, but the grim reality is that youth or marriageable age is not getting brides because the male-female ratio is skewed in the state.

He also claimed that Maharashtra’s sex ratio was 889 girls per 1,000 boys. He also blamed the state government for this disparity and stated the reason for the inequality that exists in the state because of female foeticide.

According to the data of 2022, the sex ratio of India is 1,020 females per 1,000 males. In rural regions, the ratio is 1,037 while in urban areas it is 985 females to 1,000 males.

