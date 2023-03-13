Mahesh Bhatt, in a recent interview with Arbaaz Khan, opened up about his relationship with both Soni Razdan and Parveen Babbi. In addition to speaking about Parveen’s struggles with her mental health, he also elaborated on how he resisted getting into a relationship with Soni. “We were at a hotel in Worli and I told Soni the line which is in ‘Raaz’ that, ‘Don’t come close to me, I’ll destroy you’ but she said ‘Main barbaad hona chaahti hoon’," he was quoted as saying by Entertainment Times.

This is how many people have found out about the ‘origin story’ of the Raaz dialogue. Apart from that, the line is getting meme-d on Twitter, with many drawing references to the ‘Bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bada’ song from ‘Qala’. Some Twitter users have also dubbed Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan as the Desi version of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who regularly divulge many details of their relationship to the public.

Not to ruin the song for anyone but "bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bada" got real. 😭 https://t.co/9DWndNe2pa— hi. (@yedukhbhi) March 12, 2023

Was there a apke pyaar mai hum sawar ne lage song in real life too @medsyytbh @PaperRiingsx I m curious 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ https://t.co/uJjipGNF1k— D,The hypocrite (@crazyangel2000) March 11, 2023

So this is how I learnt about the origin story of one of my most used dialogues https://t.co/oNjfjCcJHA— Sam/Anand Era (@ShishirSThakur1) March 11, 2023

while I don't agree with the dig at RK here - tf type of Twilight shit is this… what next? Mahesh wearing bling & going "this is the skin of a killer Soni" 😭 (& yes it's also that dialogue from Raaz but somehow Twilight came to my mind 1st) https://t.co/papYDh1DKY — ؘ (@ritamiddleclass) March 11, 2023

Mahesh bhat and Soni razdan walked so Megan fox and MGK could run.— raginyy (@raginyyforreal) March 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter has also been hotly debating Ranbir Kapoor’s comments on Alia Bhatt’s “bathroom habits", with many criticising him and others adding “context" to the matter.

