'Mahi Shot': Fans Share Video of Virat Kohli Remembering Dhoni After Hitting Six in 3rd ODI Against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to sink Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli’s hundred, his third ODI century in the last four matches, was laced with 13 fours and 8 towering sixes. Although there were many elegant shots in Kohli’s memorable knock, one particular six that was hit by him has grabbed the headlines.

During his whirlwind knock, Kohli hit a MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot for a massive six. The huge 97m six came on the third delivery of the 44th over of the match, bowled by Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha. Kohli’s tremendous shot has whipped up a storm on social media and several videos of the same have flooded Twitter.

Now a Twitter user has shared the video of Kohli’s monstrous six on the microblogging site. While sharing the amusing video, this fan wrote, “He said ‘Mahi Shot’ in the end. #Mahirat.”

This user is not alone who thinks this way. Many die-hard Kohli fans think that the star India batter smashed a Dhoni-like helicopter shot for a six and yelled ‘Mahi Shot’ while fist-bumping Shreyas Iyer at the other end.

Fans have marvelled at Kohli’s amazing shot under the original tweet. One fan wrote, “Whatt a shot! Loved it.”

Another fan tweeted, “When Mahi and Virat are fused together, this is the shot you’ll get.”

While several Twitter users have appreciated Kohli fans for remembering MS Dhoni, some are of the opinion that the two cricketers shouldn’t be compared.

Twitter user Pramod Kumar Dwibedi tweeted, “Kohli is Kohli, a legend like MSD, has its own style, please don’t compare.”

Virat Kohli hammered the hapless Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park during India’s innings. After skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 42, Kohli stitched a 131-run partnership with opener Shubman Gill who notched up his second ODI century. India managed to put up a huge total of 390/5 in 50 overs, courtesy of the centuries by Kohli and Gill. Team India didn’t take anything for granted in the second innings and bowled out the visitors for just 73 runs to register a 317-run victory in the match. With this victory, India completed an impressive clean sweep in the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be delighted with India’s dominant performance. The team will now aim to play in similar fashion against New Zealand in the upcoming limited-overs series.

