Home » BUZZ » ‘Mahiya’ or ‘Dhoom’? Desis Look Back on the First English Song They Heard And it's Not ‘Baby’
1-MIN READ

‘Mahiya’ or ‘Dhoom’? Desis Look Back on the First English Song They Heard And it's Not ‘Baby’

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 12:46 IST

Delhi, India

'Mahiya' or 'Dhoom'? Desis Look Back on the First English Song They Heard And it's Not 'Baby' (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii

‘Mahiya’ or ‘Dhoom’? Desis Look Back on the First English Song They Heard And it's Not ‘Baby’ (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii

Do you remember the first English song that you heard as a teen? This Twitter conversation is all about Desis sharing about the first-ever English they listened to which isn't Justin's 'Baby'.

Most of us would have at least one English song in our playlists even when their lyrics seem to be ambiguous to our Desi ears. But do you remember the first English song that you heard as a teen? It has to be ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber, right? Not really! Desis surprisingly shared how English lyrics in an Indian song gave them their first exposure to foreign-language soundtracks.

Remember, ‘Somewhere out there…I know there is someone…Who is waiting just for me, Mahiya…’? This song from ‘Awarapan’ soothed our ears back then but lip-syncing the lyrics was a real task! Now, this has ignited Twitterati to look back on the first-ever English song they heard.

A user, Abhishek, shared a short clip of ‘Mahiya’ and wrote, “Not Baby by Justin Bieber, This was my first English song.” This sparked a whole new conversation on Indian Twitter as they started reminiscing about the same. Several tweets flooding the comment section mentioned ‘Dhoom’, ‘Mika Singh’s ‘Something Something’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Vengaboys- To Brazil!’, ‘Smack That’, Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’, ‘Temperature’ by Sean Paul and so on.

Earlier, a man sought suggestions from Twitter about a ‘song where actors, director, DOP, Musician, Singer, Lyricist - EVERY KILLED IT’. Netizens listed out several songs including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Satrangi Re from Bombay, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Pardesi from Dev D, Hey Ya from Karthik Calling Karthik and whatnot. The playlist specified all songs that were deemed to be perfect in every sense.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo
Tags:
  1. song
  2. viral
first published:February 01, 2023, 12:46 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 12:46 IST
