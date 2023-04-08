Maid Gets Jail Sentence For Biting 14-Month-Old Baby Who Refused To Sleep

A mother of a 14-month-old baby in Singapore was shocked to discover a bite bruise on her toddler’s arm. Later, she found it was her frustrated maid who assaulted the baby. According to a report by Strait Times, while the little girl was put under the housekeeper’s care, it became a difficult task for her to put the toddler to sleep. She reportedly was so annoyed that it prompted her to bite the baby’s arm, which left a bruise mark behind. The mother filed an official complaint against the maid which landed her six months in prison.

Identified to be Masita Khoridaturochmah, the sentencing was ordered on Tuesday wherein the maid allegedly pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating the 14-month-old baby. The incident reportedly took place back on May 26, 2022, when the 33-year-old maid was alone with the child. Louis Ngia, who is suggested to be the Deputy Public Prosecutor, confirmed that the Indonesian-origin housekeeper began working for the baby’s family in 2021. Her job profile included taking care of the 14-month-old girl and her twin sister.

During the day when the baby refused to sleep, Masita intentionally ended up biting her. The mother is said to have returned home by 7 pm but it wasn’t until she was putting her little girl to sleep that she noticed the bruise mark. Initially, when the mother confronted Masita, she was adamant about denying the allegation. Eventually, she admitted her wrongdoing and reportedly also went on her knees to apologize for the mistake.

The mother filed an official complaint and also took the child for medical inspection. During the sentencing, the prosecutor requested the court to punish the maid with at least eight or nine months of jail time. He highlighted that Masita jeopardized her position of trust by inflicting pain on a vulnerable target. Meanwhile, the defence lawyer told the bench of District Judge Tan Tse that Masita realizes her mistake and is ‘remorseful’. She was ordered 6 months of jail time which will begin on April 11.

Previously, an Indian-origin woman in Singapore was sentenced to 10 months and 10 weeks of jail time for abusing her house help. A report by Strait Times identified the abuser to be Deepakala Chandra Secharan who covered her maid’s face with foundation to hide the bruise marks. Reportedly, the 38-year-old was charged with three counts of assault during the trial.

