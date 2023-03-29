“Bhaiya, QR code hai kya?” Honestly, we all can relate to this line. At some point in our day, most of us use the digital mode of payment. It won’t be wrong to say that the transactions done by Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have made our life way more convenient. From tea vendors to luxury restaurants, everyone seems to prefer to make a cashless mode of payment. But little did we know, it would someday become a chargeable mode of payment. The method has been infused into our day-to-day life to such great extents that going back to cash payments appears nearly impossible. From uber rides, and electricity bills to phone recharges, people have been extensively using this payment mode. For those unaware, from April 1, it is suggested that a 1.1% charge will be on merchant UPI payments above Rs. 2000. While a number of online payment platforms are issuing clarifications, the news was enough to trigger a meme fest on Twitter.

A person has referred to the epic scene from Rajkumar Hirani’s film 3 Idiots when Chatur Ramalingam was preparing his speech for a college event.

Reality about #UPIchargesUPI linked to banks are not chargeable. UPI linked to wallets are chargeable. But some ppl be like: pic.twitter.com/hloHJmtzfb — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) March 29, 2023

A user shared how people would clean their devices after the UPI changes come into effect.

“Oye chuna laga dia” was the sentiment on social media.

Indians to Govt when the govt announced they are going out o charge for UPI from now on. #UPIcharges pic.twitter.com/UD3Na6BKPD— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) March 29, 2023

In the middle of this, a user has shared the perfect UPI users vs Cash users expression.

UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 likely to carry a charge of 1.1%#UPIcharges pic.twitter.com/8QIp3NVKdD— Abdesh Gurjar (@abdeshgurjar5) March 29, 2023

Of course, there was a Pusha meme too. It featured Allu Arjun’s signature move in the film. The text read, “ Main UPI payment nahi karega.”

#UPIcharges #UPIPayments Govt levy 1.1 % fee on #UPI Transactions above Rs 2000 Le UPI users be like:- pic.twitter.com/31JANVSJ1J — Anushka Singh Rawat (@AnuRawat01) March 29, 2023

A user said that now tea sellers will start accepting crypto currency.

Meanwhile, the National Payment Corporation of India has clarified that the change doesn’t include any extra charge for regular UPI users. “UPI is free, fast, secure and seamless. Every month, over 8 billion transactions are processed free for customers and merchants using bank-accounts," said the body that runs and manages UPI transactions.

