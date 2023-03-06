Malala Yousafzai may just have ended Taylor Swift vs Beyoncé stan wars on Twitter. During an interview with NPR, Malala was asked to imagine that her Nobel Prize had come with free concert tickets, but she would have to choose between Taylor or Beyoncé. Anyone who has been on Twitter knows that the answer could cause serious damages.

Malala, however, managed to give an answer which left both parties happy. Explaining how Taylor’s ‘Love Story’ was one of the first two songs she and her friends would sing back in Pakistan, and how Beyoncé is a legend, Malala said she would want both tickets.

“I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both," she said. Moreover, as a Taylor fan page’s tweet about the answer started going viral, Malala tweeted, “I would never want any bad blood between us".

I would never want any bad blood between us https://t.co/R5tuhtIFDX— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 4, 2023

The deadliest war this godforsaken cesspool platform I love, would ever see— Evil Kicheco (@kicheco) March 5, 2023

They better give that girl those tickets 👏🏼🙌🏼— Yashira Beson (@Yashilove) March 4, 2023

she’s so real for this https://t.co/eJPjd9W8cr— abigail 💌 vegas 3/24!!!! (@makingmewantu) March 5, 2023

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment https://t.co/51HLxzY7U9— evo 💚 is seeing harry in 2 days!! (@hazzashoobies) March 4, 2023

Tayoncé' fans rise up, one of us has a Nobel Peace Prize. ✨️ https://t.co/HRtov99jyk— H (@heleenamck) March 4, 2023

You’d think there was no good answer to that question until now. Stans of music artists take their job on Twitter seriously and any little thing could mean war. The Taylor vs Beyoncé stan wars were a moment in pop culture after an iconic feud between Taylor and Kanye West back in 2009. Ye had famously interrupted Taylor’s speech after winning at the MTV Video Music Awards that year to say Beyoncé had had one of the best videos of all time.

Recently, Harry Styles faced a similar predicament when he won the Album of the Year Grammy and Beyoncé fans felt that she had been snubbed. Not just that, there was a heckler who tried to boo him off the stage during his speech at the Grammys.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here