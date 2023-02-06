Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient and a human rights activist, often uses her social media accounts to promote social causes, including girls’ education. But Malala has now showcased her fun side in one of her latest tweets. She shared a hilarious incident that involved her husband Asser Malik’s dirty socks. As per her tweet, the Pakistani activist threw her husband’s dirty socks in the bin when she found them on the sofa. “Found socks on sofa, asked Asser Malik if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So, I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin," Malala Yousafzai wrote in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin.— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 4, 2023

Malala’s husband also replied to her tweet. Asser, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, shared his hilarious take on the incident with the help of a poll, “What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty? #AskingForAfriend," he wrote and added two options - “put them in laundry" and “throw them in bin."

The final result, as of now, shows 57.6 percent of users going for option B - “throw them in bin."

What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty? #AskingForAFriend— Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) February 4, 2023

Within a few hours, Malala Yousafzai’s tweet went viral with over one million views. Many users have dropped interesting comments on her post. Some users have similar experiences.

One Twitter user wrote, “I have a box for my husband’s misplaced things. I am not going to put them away. I am not going to discuss it and I am not going to live with dirty socks littered around the house.”

I have a box for my husbands misplaced things, I’m not going to put them away, I’m not going to discuss it and I’m not going to live with dirty socks littered around the house— Miche (@MD_Leche) February 5, 2023

Another user was surprised by the fact that Malala Yousafzai has to deal with common people’s problems too.

Wait, you have the same problems the rest of us do??— Freeman Twin (@ffhecht) February 5, 2023

Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage to Asser Malik in November 2021 via a tweet. Malala was just 15 when she was shot in the head by the Taliban when she was on her way to school. At 17, she became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Taliban had tried to assassinate her on October 9, 2012 after she criticized the group’s forceful attempts to prevent girls from going to school.

She is now settled with her family in Birmingham, England and has emerged as probably the most prominent activist for girls’ education.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here