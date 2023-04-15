Malaysian Entrepreneur Gives Rs 2 Lakh Bonus, Luxury Vacation To Domestic Helps

We all love our bonus when it comes a little extra than expected but what if your boss gives you a luxury weekend holiday to enjoy with your family and also gives you a good amount in cash. Sounds dreamy, right? Something similar happened with three maids in Malaysia.

The self-proclaimed textile entrepreneur Farah Wenn shared on TikTok how she treated each of them with 10,000 Ringgit (Rs 1.85 lakh) bonus and sponsored a luxurious island vacation for them with a helicopter ride.

The video is now making rounds on the internet and shows the maids were given bonuses on the occasion of Ramadan. After a couple of seconds, they are seen seated in a luxurious helicopter as they were flown to Desaru Coast, Johor Bharu and stayed in their own private suite at One and Only Resort.

Watch the video here:

Speaking with World of Buzz, Farah shared that she gives her maids a Ringgit vacation yearly to make them feel appreciated. Hermaids have been working with her for almost four years. She also stated that they have been part of the family, especially in handling kids and household chores. Farah also mentioned that she wants them to be happy during Ramadan because this is the time when they’ll miss their family the most.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur also mentioned that for last year’s gift, she gave them RM 5,000 (Rs 92,965) each with a staycation at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Happy businessmen and their generosity are often heard. Last year, a Chennai-based businessman decided to surprise their employees with special gifts on the occasion of Diwali. The owner of Chalani Jewellery, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, gave cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crore as gifts to his staff members and colleagues. A total of 19 employees were given 2 wheelers, meanwhile, about 8 of them received cars as a Diwali bonus.

