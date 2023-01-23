Malaysian Restaurant Sells Papad as 'Asian Nachos' for Rs 500, Desis Call it a 'Crime'

Cultural appropriation of Indian food is so widespread that “chai tea" is a thing in Western countries. Desis get understandably miffed when such instances surface on the Internet; for instance, when the South Indian Dosa gets dubbed “crepe". Now, it has gone a notch higher with a restaurant in Malaysia calling the Desi “papad" by the name of “Asian nachos".

A snap of the menu was shared by a Twitter user going by Samantha, who wrote, “A culinary crime has been committed." That’s one way to offend two communities at once. A Twitter user dug up the name of the restaurant. It’s called ‘Snitch by the Thieves’ and is located in Malaysia. It’s priced at 27 Malaysian ringgits, which comes to around Rs 500.

It’s certainly getting treatment worthy of a crime from Desi Twitter users. “Wondering if Mexicans or Indians should feel more offended," wrote one user. “I wonder if they’ll call “moong ka papad" as black dotted nachos? And I’m pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which i get with masala powder can’t afford the 27 dollars lol [sic]," said another.

Though this particular restaurant is not American, one Twitter user quipped, “Time to call burgers, American vada paav and take revenge[sic]."

A culinary crime has been committed pic.twitter.com/owYQoILSnk— samantha (@NaanSamantha) January 22, 2023

I wonder if they'll call "moong ka papad" as black dotted nachos? And I'm pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which i get with masala powder can't afford the 27 dollars lol— Neonklight (@neonklight) January 22, 2023

Wondering if Mexicans or Indians should feel more offended— Nik (@nikster007) January 23, 2023

We need to gatekeep all poc food so that we don't end up with gentrified overpriced garbage because what is this 😭 https://t.co/YXfG7LKJ6H— crOIssant (@spudsyallday) January 23, 2023

This restaurant should be banned! #papad it is https://t.co/maozmwnYyv— Pankaj Kumar Panda (@pankajpanda86) January 23, 2023

Time to call burgers, American vada paav and take revenge https://t.co/IcvBPDWTnn— Tanvee ✿ (@whattup_yo) January 22, 2023

You don't know what they did with Indian dosa.. https://t.co/UQc5SrJ78B— 🕸️ KUJJINHÓ ☯️ 🇷🇺🇦🇷🇯🇵🇰🇷🇮🇳 (@kujjinho) January 22, 2023

In a world of “naan breads" and “chai teas", we should have probably seen “Asian nachos" coming.

