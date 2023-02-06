The 35-year-old was with his pals in New York when he stopped at the Efe’s Kebab Kitchen food truck at around 11 pm in the night when he was on his way back home. What he thought would be a regular veggie burger and chips dinner ended up becoming the most expensive meal of his life.

However, it wasn’t until days later that Toby realized the mistake. He was back in Manchester when he noticed a significant dip in his account balance. He told the portal that there was no way something like this could have happened to him as he is a non-drinker. He immediately asked one of his friends to visit the Kebab place to inform them about the mix-up. The HR of the food outlet namely Ahmed Abdullah advised him to speak to the bank.

Reportedly, it has been over a month but Toby hasn’t received his money bank. “Being a large conglomerate, they have rules to follow and things like that.I explained the story to them [his bank], and they essentially need him [Ahmed] to say ‘Yes, it’s happened,’” he said. The Manchester man claims he knows how things work in such scenarios owing to his prior experience in hospitality.

Toby reportedly explains that the incident seemed funny initially but now it has begun adding up to his stress. He believed that the mix-up would be resolved immediately and the banks would give him a green chit calling it an error. But the process has been taking up too much time. They’re asking Toby for a receipt from the food outlet. “No one has a receipt for things like that. I have a mortgage and bills to pay. It is just very worrying. The point is the money is mine, and it’s a significant amount,” he added.

The business owner of the Kebab place reportedly insists that they’ve asked Toby to contact his bank only for safety reasons and that it is their legal way of handling things.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here