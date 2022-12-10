Man Accused Of Murder Arrested 49 Years After Committing The Crime

A 73-year-old man from Maharashtra, accused of murder, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police after more than 49 years of committing the crime. According to an Indian Express report, the accused allegedly murdered his house owner in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A man named Sitaram Bhatane, allegedly killed Mani Shukla,70, at her house in Saijpur, Ahmedabad, in 1973. The accused used to live there with his two brothers and he was only 27 at the time, the report added.

He was arrested by the Ahmedabad police from his village in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. It was revealed in the investigation that the three brothers – Sitaram, Mahadev and Narayan – used to live on the floor above the landlady’s floor.

The police were informed about a foul smell in the neighbourhood and the house was locked when the officers arrived at the site. Further investigation revealed that three days before the murder took place, Sitaram was seen entering Mani’s house at night, after which the house was locked from the outside. It was also found that even utensils were stolen from the house.

An FIR was filed against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery). The FIR was filed by VS Sethi, the then inspector of Sardarnagar police station. The crime took place in the Dhanushyadhari Society of Saijpur area in Ahmedabad.

According to Sardarnagar police station investigating officer PV Gohil, the Ahmedabad police commissioner recently conducted an annual drive to trace absconding criminals ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. After coordinating with Maharashtra police, they “were lucky to have traced the accused.”

The accused revealed that he went to Shukla’s house while she was sleeping, as he needed money. While stealing things from the house, she woke up and tried to stop him. A combat ensued between the two and the woman fell, after which Sitaram left her and ran away, police said in a release.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here