You may have heard of a colleague or a friend of yours being laid off for some reason. But a Starbucks employee was reportedly fired over what could be one of the strongest possible reasons- for heating his food in the company’s oven. The alleged reason for the barista’s dismissal came to light in an interesting manner. The employee, who lost his job due to the unusual reason, uploaded a video on TikTok detailing what happened. The video also shows the user, named @fugnarr, holding what seemed to be a “notice of separation”.

“Steak so scrumptious HR investigated me for the secret recipe,” he captioned the video.

The clip shows the user cooking some steak at Starbucks. He used the oven to heat up the steak before using the food for a tacos recipe. In the supers of the video, the former barista wrote, “Goodbye Starbucks, that steak was fire”.

The clip amassed over 6 lakh views on TikTok and was also re-posted on other social media platforms.

Take a look at the video:

The former Starbucks employee later revealed that he was fired because a co-worker reported him. However, he did not seem too bothered by the dismissal and even detailed his recipe for the tacos. “Turkey pesto button x3 times, then flip and three more Turkey pestos,” he wrote in the comments section.

Starbucks forbids its employees from reheating their food in the company’s ovens. “Per Starbucks policy and food and safety procedures, we are not supposed to warm up our own personal food we bring from home in the ovens,” an employee of the coffee chain explained on a Reddit thread a while back.

This is not the first time Starbucks has come under the limelight for sacking or suspending their employees. A barista at the coffee chain franchise was suspended last year for printing “monkey” on a customer’s receipt. A Black woman in US’ Maryland told media outlets that a barista had written the anti-Black slur on her order instead of her name. She further alleged that she received no help from the employees when she went to register her complaint.

"The general manager said it was an honest mistake. I don't buy it." A Maryland woman says Starbucks insulted her a second time after she says a worker put "Monkey" on her cup instead of her name. The fallout at 11 @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/IKIjwqN1JV— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) November 24, 2022

The employee who was responsible for the incident was later suspended and an apology was issued by Starbucks.

