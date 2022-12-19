Man Battling Cancer Tweeted His Goodbye to World and Everyone Stopped on Their Tracks

A man fighting cancer tweeted out his final goodbye to the world in an amazingly empowering message, and all of Twitter came together to bid him farewell. “Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I’ve been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart ❤️," Mark Stokes wrote in his tweet.

The heartrending tweet forced people to stop in their tracks and reevaluate their lives. The replies that Stokes got were enough to make anyone weep, but also be filled with gratitude. When all is said and done, life is a gift, and Stokes’ tweet reminded countless people whom he doesn’t know of the fact.

Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I’ve been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart ❤️— Mark Stokes (@StokesNeuro) December 18, 2022

You are 1 lucky human to be able to write this. Travel well. May your last days be full of love. Never have a post stopped me and forced me to reflect on my life and how lucky I am to be alive. Thank you for helping us reflect Mark. May your family be comforted with memories of u https://t.co/BS5PKIhYO3— Sindi Nzimande (@sindinzimande89) December 19, 2022

Makes you stop and think for a second. Life is too short. Make the call, send the text, or give the hug. Some of us take time for granted EVERY single day & then you read a tweet like this. Do difficult things that push you in life as not to leave any questions or regrets. ✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/uWbXo36s8B— nursekort (@nursekort) December 19, 2022

Mark, thank you for sharing. I hardly know what to say. You sure seem brave. My wish for you is to be surrounded by love. https://t.co/W5LzZLrWVN— USAF Made (@greene0049) December 19, 2022

Sometimes you come across a tweet that stops you. Life is beautiful, but fragile and short. Tell those who matter the most and even those who don’t even matter, how much you love them. Perspective. https://t.co/VDDjHyG16D— Block C Blog (@BlockCBlog) December 19, 2022

Mark’s tweet evidently created a movingly powerful moment for so many strangers.

