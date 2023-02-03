Snake biting a human is not unusual. But how often do you hear about a human biting a snake? Well, you might find it hard to imagine, but this actually happened in the United States. It is normal to eat a snake in some parts of the world but in this bizarre case, a man allegedly bit off the head of a when it was alive. In case you are wondering, where he found the snake? The python was reportedly a pet of a woman with whom the accused has a domestic dispute.

According to a report in NBC Miami, 22 years old Kevin Justin Mayorga has been arrested for animal cruelty and other charges in Cutler Bay, Florida, after police claimed that he sank his teeth into the snake and bit its head off. The incident took place after Kevin got involved in an argument with a woman in a Cutler Bay apartment. The police report claimed that after the officers arrived at the address, they could hear a man and a woman screaming, yelling, and cursing each other. The moment cops knocked on the door, the woman begged them and said, “Just kick the door in!”

After the officers stormed in, they found the snake next to the door with its head detached. The accused attempted to flee the spot, closing a door behind them to prevent the cops from getting to him.

The accused reportedly had tried to hold the woman against her will. When police asked, he refused to show his hands and step out and the cops had to use a Taser on him. However, it didn’t have any effects on the accused.

The accused swung his arm at an officer and hit him with a handcuff, resulting in abrasion and swelling, as per the report.

Eventually, the police managed to take him into custody. The police officials claimed that he continued to resist the arrest. The woman told the officers that he had bitten off the head of her pet ball python.

