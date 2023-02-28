Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for using English words that are not just rare but are difficult to pronounce. From ‘quockerwodger’ to ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’, Shashi Tharoor, time and again, presents us with a headscratcher in his public meetings or through his tweets. The quick-witted Congress leader’s ‘exotic’ vocabulary forces people to reach out to their dictionary, which is exactly what happened in a recent incident.

A video, on social media, shows Shashi Tharoor attending a talk show called ‘The Lungleng Show’ which was hosted by R Lungleng in Nagaland. The camera then pans to a man sitting in the audience section with an Oxford dictionary seemingly to decipher the Congress leader’s vocabulary.

While posting the clip, the host R Lungleng explained that a man in Nagaland carried a dictionary to his show where Shashi Tharoor was presented. “Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. Shashi Tharoor. Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this,” the caption of the post read.

Take a look:

Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor. 😅Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this. pic.twitter.com/Qiz3E2sv3i — R Lungleng (@rlungleng) February 26, 2023

Social media users were left in splits after the video went viral. People couldn’t control and dropped in teary-eyed laughing emoticons in the comment section. Since being shared, the video has collected over 3500 views.

The viral video also caught Shashi Tharoor’s attention, who tagged the host and tweeted, “I’m always happy to take a good-natured joke in the right spirit, but this is getting too much! Come on, R Lungleng, post the video of our conversation & let us challenge the audience to find three words I used that required them to look up a dictionary!”

I’m always happy to take a good-natured joke in the right spirit, but this is getting too much!: https://t.co/vFjqNtiUcvCome on, @Rlngleng, post the video of our conversation & let us challenge the audience to find three words I used that required them to look up a dictionary!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 27, 2023

His choice of words often leaves people stunned and at times keeps them guessing the meaning. During the recent event, many even carried their dictionaries in order to take Shashi Tharoor’s autograph. He even re-shared a viral tweet that gives a glimpse of people asking him to sign their dictionaries. “Some fans brought Oxford dictionary for autographs in an interactive session with Shashi Tharoor ji at congress bhavan kohima..” the tweet read.

Some fans brought Oxford dictionary for autographs in an interactive session with @ShashiTharoor ji at congress bhavan kohima… 😅 pic.twitter.com/xf2jEEqgTb— Esthy Therie`numi (@Hazel_me2) February 22, 2023

Shashi Tharoor in past has left the internet scratching their heads when he used words like “farrago" and “troglodyte”. He recently took a dig at BJP with the word “allodoxaphobia", which he later explained was an irrational fear of opinions.

