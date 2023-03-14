A 30-year-long tradition and one man’s wife being a little cross with him turned an Australian couple into millionaires overnight. Lady Luck shined bright on this pair, who happened to have the only two winning tickets to the lottery in New South Wales. On Monday, March 13, the pair scored $2 million (roughly Rs 16.4 crore) because of not one, but two lottery-winning tickets. According to 7News, when The Lott called to confirm the win, the man explained how his wife getting mad at him ended up with them having two winning entries.

“I forgot to put my wife’s numbers in last week, and she wasn’t too happy with me. So, this week I thought I’d put them on twice to make up for it," he said.

On Monday morning, “she kept crossing off number after number on her ticket." The couple soon realised that they had won $1 million on the ticket. “I thought I should probably tell her about the second identical ticket too," the husband said.

He further said that his wife has been betting on the same number combination for three decades, sure that she would win one day. It was a long wait before that belief came true, but worth it for sure!

The couple said they plan on sharing their winnings with their loved ones. “I can buy my daughter a house. I can set up the children and grandchildren for the future," she said. Once that is taken care of, travel plans across the country might be on the list.

This couple is not the only one that the gods of gambling smiled upon, though. Another husband-wife pair, oceans across in Las Vegas, squeezed out $100,000 this Saturday from an off-strip casino. What might have been a simple weekend getaway turned into a money rain for this duo. They were gambling at the Rampart Casino side-by-side on Saturday and hit the jackpot simultaneously. According to KVVU-TV, the husband and wife were playing with Four Card Keno hands worth a mere $1 each. The unidentified couple drew prize money totalling over $100,000 (roughly Rs 82 lakh). The best two dollar-investment if there ever was one!

The Las Vegas casino officials said, “we aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K." They did not furnish any other information about the couple.

