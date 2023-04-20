Man Captures ‘Good Samaritan’ Moment On Camera, Draws Mixed Reaction On Twitter

It has been a long-standing debate about whether you should capture the good that you do on camera or not. While many would remark doing it for the camera defeats the purpose, this man is setting the record straight on why he did it. Pavan Kaushik captured the moment he met an elderly woman on the side of the street where she was selling some peas. He decided to buy all the green veggies she was selling and asked her to take a rest. Kaushik, wrote “One day I met Amma Ji. Sitting on the side of the road and selling peas. I decided to purchase all peas without bargaining and asked her to take a rest. It’s an amazing feeling to help others. Some acknowledge it and some still question it.” He also went on to tag the Chairman of RPG Enterprise Harsh Goenka in the tweet.

The entrepreneur who is known to share his thoughts on the microblogging platform responded to the tweet. “If you do good, never capture it on camera—my advice,” he wrote.

To this Pavan Kaushik replied, “Sir, I founded a few social projects: ‘Khushi’ on child care-their nutrition, health & education; ‘Sakhi’ on economic empowerment of rural & tribal women, ‘Be Safe Zindagi’ on the road and industrial safety. The purpose was to make people aware and support corporates, governments, and NGOs. It was useful to make people aware that I myself follow the same path first.”

It was not just Harsh Goenka who has something to say about the incident. A Twitter user wrote, “Any deed, on camera, does not remain a good deed. Period.”

“You bought one day. The next day will be normal for her. While some take life as it comes, some look for ‘good samaritan’ like you to buy entire peas the next day also,” another user wrote.

Turns out, it is not always a bad idea to capture good deeds on camera. After all, that is where heartwarming moments like these reach social media users. Two fishermen rescued an adult Dugong, which had become trapped in their fishing net, and returned it safely to the sea in a heartwarming act that took place in Manthiripattinam, a city located in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Supriya Sahu shared a video of the rescue mission, praising the fisherfolk for their compassionate action.

The fishermen can be seen gently pushing the endangered mammal back into the sea. The IAS officer expressed her appreciation for their conservation efforts and announced that the government would reward them. She tweeted, “Hats off to fisherfolk in Manthiripattinam in Thanjavur who rescued an adult Dugong & released it back to the sea with great care & compassion. The best example of the local community playing a key role in conservation. We will award these good samaritans."

Do you think getting good deeds captured on camera diminishes the effect it has?

