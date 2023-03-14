Have you ever gotten so drunk that you ended up doing something that you truly regret? Well, this Twitter user apparently played the UNO reverse card and accidentally did something wholesome, thanks to his drunkenness. The man who goes by Falon on Twitter claimed that he got drunk and woke up the next morning to realise that he had sponsored a Zambian child called Gerald.

Falon also claims to have taken the responsibility seriously. A Twitter user wrote him a message of appreciation and expressed happiness over the fact that Gerald might have a good month now. “No recollection of it at all mate. But it’s not just gonna be this month, I couldn’t cancel it now if that sends him to school and feeds him the poor lad [sic]," Falon replied. He also seems to have started a Go Fund Me for Gerald.

Got that drunk last night I’ve woken up this morning and I’ve sponsored a Zambian lad called Gerald, fuck me. pic.twitter.com/BtVHqCjUDB— ًfalon (@falonvilla) March 12, 2023

No recollection of it at all mate. But it’s not just gonna be this month , I couldn’t cancel it now if that sends him to school and feeds him the poor lad— ًfalon (@falonvilla) March 13, 2023

Of all the things to do whilst drunk, this is very wholesome. ❤️ https://t.co/klHw1IQl89— Catherine Yeboah (@catyeboah) March 14, 2023

Absolutely wonderful frigging stuff man! https://t.co/tyIfd4a1OW— Dan (@myselfnzyme2) March 13, 2023

This is messy, adorable and funny all at the same time https://t.co/PMbiplg9Ft— Nana Ama (@aama25_em) March 13, 2023

This actually has to be one of the most random but wholesome things to do whilst drunk https://t.co/s8nw00RdSk— James (@Jamesr02_) March 13, 2023

In a less altruistic drunken-deed story that went viral earlier this year, a Twitter user listened to the voices and drunk-ordered Rs 2500 worth of biryani from Bengaluru. While she was in Mumbai. Even if one doesn’t count the cost or the distance that the biryani must traverse, they would be forced to consider the fact that the dish would arrive the next day. Which isn’t ideal.

The Twitter user going by @_subiii_ was, at the end of the day, happy with what she got. She shared photos of the scrumptious-looking biryani platters.

