Man Claims He Accidentally Sponsored a Zambian Child While Drunk, Twitter is Here for it
2-MIN READ

Man Claims He Accidentally Sponsored a Zambian Child While Drunk, Twitter is Here for it

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 11:25 IST

International

Falon claims he sponsored Gerald whilst drunk. (Credits: Via Twitter/@falonvilla)

A Twitter user claimed that he got so drunk that he accidentally sponsored a Zambian child.

Have you ever gotten so drunk that you ended up doing something that you truly regret? Well, this Twitter user apparently played the UNO reverse card and accidentally did something wholesome, thanks to his drunkenness. The man who goes by Falon on Twitter claimed that he got drunk and woke up the next morning to realise that he had sponsored a Zambian child called Gerald.

Falon also claims to have taken the responsibility seriously. A Twitter user wrote him a message of appreciation and expressed happiness over the fact that Gerald might have a good month now. “No recollection of it at all mate. But it’s not just gonna be this month, I couldn’t cancel it now if that sends him to school and feeds him the poor lad [sic]," Falon replied. He also seems to have started a Go Fund Me for Gerald.

In a less altruistic drunken-deed story that went viral earlier this year, a Twitter user listened to the voices and drunk-ordered Rs 2500 worth of biryani from Bengaluru. While she was in Mumbai. Even if one doesn’t count the cost or the distance that the biryani must traverse, they would be forced to consider the fact that the dish would arrive the next day. Which isn’t ideal.

The Twitter user going by @_subiii_ was, at the end of the day, happy with what she got. She shared photos of the scrumptious-looking biryani platters.

Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar
first published:March 14, 2023, 11:25 IST
last updated:March 14, 2023, 11:25 IST
