Man Clings Onto Buoy for Two Days After Falling Off Boat in Sea, Miraculous Clip Goes Viral

What could be a better Christmas gift than a miracle that would happen to someone during that festive season? David Soares’ family would have experienced the same after discovering that he survived at sea for two whole days clinging onto a buoy. The fisherman fell off his boat on Christmas Day and went missing after his vessel was found empty. It tensed family and friends as they found the boat floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Brazil. Miraculously, after two days, he was tracked down by a fellow fisherman in São João da Barra, off northern Rio de Janeiro.

The 43-year-old was hanging on a navigation pole, called a buoy when a fisherman spotted him and captured the moment on camera. Twitter user, Diego Sangermano, shared the clip online which showed Soares standing on the top of the navigation marker, just above the violent waves of the deep sea. He wrote, “MIRACLE: A fisherman was found adrift hanging from a buoy in the sea in São João da Barra, in northern Rio de Janeiro. David Soares, 43 years old, was missing for two days and was found by a friend, who is also a fisherman."

MILAGRE: Um pescador foi encontrado à deriva pendurado em uma boia de sinalização no mar em São João da Barra, no Norte Rio de Janeiro. Deivid Soares, de 43 anos, ficou desparecido por dois dias e foi encontrado por um amigo, que também é pescador @sbtrio pic.twitter.com/w330pEyQ6t— Diego Sangermano (@disangermano) December 27, 2022

Talking to Brazilian news portal G1, Soares revealed how he fell off his vessel on December 25 and decided to fight for his life in the ferocious sea. “For me, the first 10 minutes were the most difficult because I wanted to get to the vessel at all costs," he said. But the enormous weight of water kept him away which could further deteriorate the situation. However, Soares tried his best to stay calm and act wisely. He went on to remove the clothes that weighed him down in the water. While his plan seemed to work well, it took him almost four hours to reach the buoy.

It was after clinging onto it that he waited for someone to arrive and his hope wasn’t shattered after a fellow fisherman spotted him in the sea. It was indeed, his will and presence of mind that made him brush off death and get back to his fishing duty.

