Man Comes up With a Whole Children's Book Co-Written by AI, Twitter Calls it 'Dystopic'

Art created by AI has become a contentious subject on Twitter of late, with many artists alleging that their works are being “stolen" to create the AI-generated art. Many have also expressed apprehension that soon, Artificial Intelligence might come to replace real artists. Under this circumstance, a Twitter user called Ammaar Reshi shared that he created a whole children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI. “I spent the weekend playing with ChatGPT, MidJourney, and other AI tools… and by combining all of them, published a children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI!" he wrote.

Reshi also shared a thread on the process of creating the book. However, many Twitter users were dismayed by his creation. “I can’t… I am working 60 hours a week writing, editing and illustrating my book while people like this just ruin the industry with low quality STOLEN illustrations and poor writing," a Twitter user wrote.

“There’s something incredibly dystopian about teaching your kids “morality and life lessons” through a machine auto-generated book," wrote another.

I spent the weekend playing with ChatGPT, MidJourney, and other AI tools… and by combining all of them, published a children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI!Here’s how! pic.twitter.com/0UjG2dxH7Q — Ammaar Reshi (@ammaar) December 9, 2022

I can’t… I am working 60 hours a week writing, editing and illustrating my book while people like this just ruin the industry with low quality STOLEN illustrations and poor writing. https://t.co/VobnWuAyAe— ✨JosieTheCroissant✨ (@josiecroissant) December 12, 2022

Children deserve better than badly cobbled together STOLEN art and words. This is such a soulless cash grab. https://t.co/GBSCYhOqxO— Dapo’s burnout is BURNT OUT! (@DapsDraws) December 12, 2022

There’s something incredibly dystopian about teaching your kids “morality and life lessons” through a machine auto-generated book. https://t.co/wrjvub4KTG— Yorugami (@ArtofYorugami) December 12, 2022

This is so aggravating I really don’t want to talk about AI art ‘cause it’s not even worth it but young-young children are already so disrespected by modern media and this is a whole other step down https://t.co/7Vrj1hcPUP— ✨ AstroBoto (@AshtonAstroBoto) December 12, 2022

I am not going through bouts of self-doubt and impostor syndrome 24/7 for /this/ to be called a "published" work no maam https://t.co/mev0HnfTFT— pola | countdown to #Fluffmas2022 (@mspolapotter) December 12, 2022

Clearly, artists haven’t taken to the idea of AI art.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here