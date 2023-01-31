Man Criticises 'Misal Pav' Dish, Maharashtrians Unite to Call it 'Blasphemy in Mumbai'

Do you know about Misal Pav? For those who don’t, it is a Maharashtrian food dish that usually includes a sprouts-based curry topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon served with local bread, pav. For most Maharashtrians, it is one of their favourite dishes, just like vada pav. Now, Twitter user Bodhisattwa Majumder has taken to the micro-blogging site expressing how he massively dislikes the dish. “How is misal pav even a dish. Its just namkeen which has fallen accidentally on a very oily ghooghni," his tweet read.

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has sparked a conversation online. It has over 2k views. While few agree with him, others believe that saying this is like “committing blasphemy in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, earlier, Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of himself enjoying the popular Maharashtrian delicacy in breakfast. The video shows the cricket legend squeezing some lemon juice over a plate of misal while claiming his love for the dish. Tendulkar said misal paav also reminded of the Burmese khao suey. But of course, the misal pav was number 1. “Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!" read the caption shared by Tendulkar along with the video on Twitter.

The video soon went viral garnering a lot of response from his many fans. The reply to the tweet was flooded with eatery suggestions to try misal pav or breakfast from across the country. And the thread literally looked like a food fest.

