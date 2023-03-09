The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League has begun after a long wait. The tournament commenced with an exciting game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, and since then, six matches have been played. The T20 event has, indeed, impressed the audience with its high-quality cricket and the energetic performance by the women athletes. Despite this, a Twitter user criticised women’s cricket for supposedly lacking entertainment and profitability. He received backlash on social media for making an insensitive comparison between men’s and women’s cricket.

The man in question expressed a belief that women’s cricket will always fall short of men’s cricket in terms of entertainment value and profitability, citing reasons such as lower intensity, aggression, and the absence of well-known figures. He argued that people cannot be forced to choose female athletes as their heroes. This perspective was met with criticism on social media, as users argued that women’s cricket deserves time and support to establish itself as a legitimate and exciting sport.

The tweet sparked a wave of backlash from Twitter users who denounced the statement as misogynistic and called for equal respect for women’s sports. Many users argued that comparing men’s and women’s cricket is not a fair comparison, just like comparing FIFA revenue with cricket. “Just like we dont compare fifa revenue with cricket, Similar women vs men is not comparison. Women cricket too will find audience … every show has its own. They’ll spend accordingly in future. Initiative has to be applauded,” wrote a user.

Others expressed confidence that women’s cricket will become more popular in the future and attract more viewers, given time and support. “Spot the misogyny? Bro, nobody is forcing you to have new heroes. I still believe that women’s cricket will blow up more and will be watched by more people in the recent future. Mark my words,” said a user while another one stated, “As of now men’s cricket has gotten boring which is evident by empty stadiums. I only hope that women will help bring people back to stadiums.”

A netizen even took a sarcastic approach, using the same tone as the original tweet to call out the narrow-mindedness and ignorance of such statements. “No matter how hard lakshay tries.. He’ll never be as entertaining as carryminati…Reason: sensibility, maturity! Thankyou!” they wrote.

Thus, the incident highlights the ongoing struggle for gender equality in sports and the need for more support and recognition for women’s sports. While progress has been made in recent years, there is still a long way to go in terms of changing attitudes and dismantling stereotypes!

