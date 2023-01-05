Man Dances to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' at Wedding, Sets Dance Floor on Fire With Killer Moves

Indian weddings aren’t complete without people setting the dance floor on fire with their energetic dance moves. Now, a video of a man showing off his dancing skills to Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song is going viral on the internet. The man’s incredible energy and flawless moves drew the attention of social media users.

The clip begins with a man dancing on the dance floor while dressed in a black suit, white shirt and a grey tie. The man was dancing to the song Khaike Paan Banaraswala which was originally performed by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 film Don. The song was written by Anjaan and performed by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. It stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran. A woman in a saree can be seen standing in the background and enjoying the man’s incredible moves on the dance floor. He was surrounded by people who were amazed by his energetic dancing. The caption also read, “Nobody breaks the Energy of this Man”.

The video garnered over 5 million views as of now. Fans were left speechless on watching this man dance. One of the users wrote, “Wow, what a great thing, not everyone dances their hearts but you have done it from your heart”. Another user wrote, “This kind of people and dancing made famous India to our countries, amazing he is.

Earlier, a video of three girls showing off their dancing prowess to a song from the film Loveshhuda at a practice session went popular online. The video began with the girls standing in their positions dressed in casual attire and practicing the famous song for the wedding. The girls were grooving to the song Chitta Kukkad from the 2016 movie Loveshhuda, which was originally performed by Girish Kumar and Navneet Kaur Dhillon. In the footage, spectators at the place can be seen mesmerised by their ferocious dance. Watch the dance video.

The video amassed over 1 million views as of now.

