Man Dances To Saajanji Ghar Aaye For Bride, Internet Calls Him ‘Ideal Groom’

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 15:46 IST

Delhi, India

Groom makes surprise entry on Saajanji Ghar Aaye. (Courtesy: Instagram)

The groom, along with his friends, made a surprise entry and danced to Saajanji Ghar Aaye. Social media users couldn't stop praising him.

Weddings are the best time to plan surprises for friends and family members and these surprises could be anything from a special gift or preparing a performance that will be cherished for life. A similar video is going viral on the internet. This time around it was the groom who stepped in to surprise his bride with a performance on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s song Saajanji Ghar Aaye.

This video was shared on Instagram by a digital content creator named Charit on February 15 and the caption for the video read, “A must-do thing for a groom.” In the video, we can see the friends and family of the groom dancing in sync with the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. The camera then pans to the right where the bride can be seen standing and watching the entire performance. As the camera pans back the groom makes his entry and starts energetically dancing to the song. He also goes on to imitate Salman Khan’s hook step towards the end of the video. The bride, who was watching the dance from the first floor, is also seen shaking a leg.

The video went viral on social media and has received over 8 million views since being posted. The video has also received a bunch of comments from users appreciating the groom’s efforts and performance.

One user commented, “When they like you they do all these things love increases by small things only.” Another user wrote, “Don’t do this. please. don’t do this. you are indeed raising the bar.” “The Ideal Groom,” another comment read. Several users have also dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier this month, another video of a groom performing a surprise dance for his bride had gone viral on social media.

In this video, the groom is seen dancing to singer King’s superhit track Maan Meri Jaan. The bride was left amused and was seen blushing throughout the performance.

Surprising the bride-to-be seems like a trend nowadays as another video from this month showed a group of friends putting up a dance performance for the bride at her mehendi ceremony, leaving her teary-eyed.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:February 25, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 15:46 IST
