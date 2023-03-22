The afterlife has been a source for many fictional movies, novels and other narratives. The afterlife is mentioned in almost all religious scriptures and is known by different names in different faiths. While we, as mortals, will never be able to understand what lies in the afterlife, there have been multiple instances where people who went through near-death experiences have claimed to see the other side.

Although no such phenomenon has been proven by science, the number of people narrating such experiences is significant and compels us to think. While in most cases, people who have recovered from a coma or a near-death experience have talked about seeing a benevolent and bright light, one man has claimed to have gone straight to hell and saw the devil himself. According to a Unilad report, a doctor narrated what a patient told him about visiting hell in a TikTok video.

He described how he came across a young man in his early 20s who had been inflicted by a stab wound in the heart, after a failed drug deal. Medical personnel were determined to not let the man die, so they took him into surgery, stopped him from bleeding out too badly, and took care of his wound. However, he was pronounced dead soon after by doctors. And four hours later, the man miraculously woke up crying and saying that he “went straight down into hell and looked straight in the eyes of the devil".

When the man, who had never prayed before, tried it for the first time, an angel from heaven intervened and rescued him from eternal torment, the doctor added as narrated to him by the patient.

The doctor further said that the look of terror in the man’s eyes proved that he was not making things up and that he believed the man because no one, in general, would make up something like that.

While the concept of heaven and hell are widely disputed by atheists and rationalists, such a handful of incidents makes one think about whether there is really a different realm we are transported to after our death.

