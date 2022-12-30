Man Discovered Naked in Bathtub After Breaking into Florida House He Thought Was His Airbnb

Christmas eve parties can be a lot of fun, but sometimes they can lead to accidental break-ins. A Minnesota man found himself in a similar predicament when he inadvertently broke into a Florida home, thinking it was an Airbnb, reported NBC 2. The police found him lying naked in a bathtub. He was arrested after he broke into a Cape Coral home. The arrest records mentioned that Levi Sholing from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, had been out partying at night on Christmas Eve. Sometime after 7 A.M. on Christmas Day, police officers were called in. They had also previously been there when they received a call about a man banging on the front door with a rock in his hand.

The police officers had found broken glass then, but no suspect was found. While officers left, they had to return a short while later, when the house owners could hear noises from upstairs. That is when the officers began searching the house and found Levi. NBC 2 mentioned his arrest report as stating that he was found in the master bedroom of the master suite on the second floor. He was lying naked in a running tub full of warm water.

Levi found himself in handcuffs, being escorted out of the home. That is where he told the officers that he and his brother were out partying in downtown Fort Myers for Christmas Eve. They were walking back to their Airbnb after getting out of an Uber. It was where the two got separated. While Levi admitted he used a break-in, he also stated it was only because he thought it was the Airbnb he was renting.

The Cape Coral Police arrested Levi and charged him with trespassing and property damage.

Meanwhile, Florida is no stranger to people breaking into other people’s homes. In a similar incident, a 29-year-old Florida man was arrested for an “incorrect way to vacay”. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that Zachary Seth Murdock broke into a home just to enjoy quality time. After breaking in, he took a bath, slept, and made coffee for himself.

