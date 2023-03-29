This Australian man is proving that all you need is passion and an excellent amateur metal detector to become the lucky owner of a gold-filled rock weighing over 4 kilograms. The unnamed man did not know he was going to strike a gold mine (quite literally in many ways) when he set out to make the discovery in the state of Victoria in an area that people call the “Golden Triangle". Of the 4.6 kilograms of gold-filled rock, CNN reported that 2.6 kilograms are actually the precious metal alone. It is worth 240,000 AUD (over Rs 1.3 crore).

Last year, the gold specimen, which is named “Lucky Strike Nugget," was brought to Lucky Strike Gold, a prospecting shop, and was handed over to the shop’s owner, Darren Kamp, for assessment. Needless to say, the prospector was astounded by the specimen and described it as a once-in-a-lifetime find. Having been in the gold prospecting business for over four decades, 43 years to be exact, Kamp had never come across a rock of this size with such a substantial amount of gold.

He added that many people come to the shop with rocks that look like gold but turn out not to be. The unnamed spotter who found the rock initially took only half of it to be valued and asked if it could contain 10,000 AUD (over Rs 5 lakh) worth of gold. Since the rock was covered in dirt, the spotter could not see the gold on the outside, so he cracked it into two, thinking there might be a gold nugget inside. Kamp said that once the specimen was cleaned up, gold could be seen coming out of the rock in various places."You could see the gold just come oozing out of the rock everywhere," he was quoted as saying by CNN.

How did the unnamed spotter find this millions of dollars worth find? Well, Darren Kamp shared that he put to use a Minelab Equinox 800 detector costing 1,200 AUD (about Rs 65,000). For Kamp, this is proof of the fact that “a 1,200-dollar machine can find gold." He also shared that his shop has been selling more detectors recently.

