In the fast-paced world where social media has become a major part of our lives, it can be hard to stand out and grab people’s attention. However, a video, posted on the Instagram handle memeuniverse.teb, has managed to do just that. The video features a man attempting to explain the difference between biology and sociology in a way that is both absurd and hilarious.

The video starts with the man writing the words “biology" and “sociology" on a whiteboard. He then goes on to give an example that is so ludicrous that it has captured the imagination of viewers all over the internet. According to the man in the video, if a newborn child looks like his father, this is an example of biology and the child is considered a biological child. However, if the child looks like his neighbour, this is an example of sociology and the child is considered a sociological child. The sheer ridiculousness of this statement has caused many viewers to burst out laughing and share the video with their friends.

Despite the video being clearly intended as a joke, it resonated with many viewers in a big way. The video has received over 10 million views and has been commented on by countless social media users. Many have praised the man in the video for his unique take on the subject matter, with some even suggesting that he should be recognised as a great scholar and included in sociology studies.

The popularity of the video has also led to many people searching for the real account of the person in the video. While it is unclear who the man is or where he comes from, his humorous perspective on biology and sociology has clearly struck a chord with many people.

In a world where there is so much negativity and stress, it is refreshing to see something that can make people laugh and bring a little bit of joy into their lives. While the man in the video may not be a qualified expert in biology or sociology, his humorous approach to the subjects has left many in splits.

