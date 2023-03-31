Man Falls Asleep At Work And Colleagues Make Him Believe That It Has Been 2 Days

Taking naps during work hours can be dangerous not only because it may escalate a behavioural violation but also because there’s a teeny-tiny chance you might get pranked. Just like this employee who was led to believe he slept for almost two days on his desk. The footage of the hilarious incident was shared via a meme page on Twitter, leaving many to crackle with laughter. The video begins with a man passed out cold on his working desk with his headphones on. When it catches the attention of one of his colleagues, he informs the other staff at the workstation in a whispering tone.

One of the man’s co-workers instructs everyone to hide under the desk of what appears to be the last row of the setup. Others oblige and quickly take cover to keep themselves away from the sleeping man’s eyesight. They wait for him to wake up and when it really happens, they witness how the person feels utterly shocked to see the office empty. After being ghosted, he tries to find out what had happened. However, when he couldn’t see a single soul around him, the man calls up the prankster to procure information.

During the phone call, the coworker snubs him explaining he’s watching a movie at a theatre since it’s Sunday. This leaves the prank’s victim in a state of frenzy, “What I’ve been sleeping since Friday?” he asks before the call ends. The man then moves outside supposedly either to wash his face or to further search the area. In the meantime, others in the office resume their work acting as if nothing had happened. Things turn way funnier when the sleeping man returns and watches his colleagues still working with confusion written all over his face.

Watch the video here:

While the clip has made many on the internet laugh out loud, some believe that the prank was staged. A user commented, “I am sure it’s not real.”

Another wrote, “If it were me, I’d check my phone to know what’s the date and time.”

A Twitterati who was impressed by the creative prank added, “Dude! You should be in advertising…. what a creative prank… loved it!”

One more said, “Dude got mad jokes! At least he still has a job.”

The video has amassed over lakh likes on the micro-blogging site.

Sometimes, laziness can even hit you with instant karma like in the case of the Thailand robber, who after stealing valuables became so tired that he decided to take a nap. Unfortunately, for him, the house belonged to a police officer.

The thief was woken up by the cop only to get arrested for trespassing.

