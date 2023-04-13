Man Forgets Baby In A Pram On Car Roof And Starts Driving; Users Call It A Prank

A video of a father driving his car, whilst his baby is on its roof, has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, the man could be seen getting inside the car. He forgets that he has kept his baby in a pram on the car roof. Onlookers present at the site panic and attempt to stop him, but the man seems unaware and drives a bit before he stops. He was saved from hurting his baby unintentionally. Some people can be seen criticizing him. Others claim that the person is a prankster and is known for pulling such pranks.

In the video, the passers-by can be heard shouting to get the driver to stop his car. After a short while, someone steps up and takes the cradle off the roof. After watching the video, some eagle-eyed viewers hinted that the person possibly had done this intentionally.

This man is quite famous for pulling out pranks and sharing them on his social media. This time, though, he went a bit far. It’s not uncommon for ‘public figures’ to go to extreme lengths in a bid to create a video that’ll garner millions of views, but logic failed to prevail in this case.

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Having been a very rushed and busy father I had a constant fear of doing something like this”. Another user commented, “They did this on PUNKED, it’s a joke. I don’t think it’s very funny though”. The third user commented, “Oh my gosh, as I watched I said, ‘Stop dude get the baby’ and my husband came running”. One user also added, “This guy is a prankster he did that on purpose there’s no baby in there I’ve seen many of his videos!”.

So far, the video has garnered over 3,46,000 views.

One such video of a woman executing the same prank took the internet by storm a while ago. The three-minute clip unveils how several road users tried to caution the woman of her baby. Still, she ignores everyone and continues driving while on her cell phone. The video became trending on the internet.

