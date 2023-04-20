Man Gives His Auto Rickshaw A Castle-like Décor; Video Goes Viral

Social media is a place where people post videos to either entertain an online audience or showcase something unique, such as a talent they possess or their artwork that can blow everyone’s minds. A video on Instagram went viral as it showed an auto transformed into a miniature Chhatrapati Shivaji castle. The video was posted on the social media platform on February 19. The footage showed a man standing beside an auto that had been transformed into a castle. The innovative design was done on the automobile using a cardboard-like material, which has been painted black. The brick outlining along with the castle’s design was done majorly on top of the vehicle, but the auto was mostly surrounded by the design. The frontal view of the auto showed Shivaji sitting on a horse and its backside shows photographs of a few Maharashtrian heroes.

The video went viral with more than 43 lakh views. People loved the innovative design and discussed it in the comments. Some had a problem with MC Stan’s song playing in the background. A user commented, “Hail Jijau Hail Shivrai”. Another user commented, “Hail Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” A third user wrote, “Hey change that song. He shows Chhatrapati Shivaji’s fort and plays songs like this.”

Others objected to the song that the man put in his reel, but people loved his innovation.

Several such videos of people trying to modify their vehicles to make them look more attractive have surfaced. A 2017 news story highlighted how a man tried to make his car look like a Mercedes. While at first glance, it looked similar to a Mercedes, apart from the logo and colours, none of the components it possessed was that of a luxury car. The vehicle was a Maruti Baleno. The news came forth from Northern Kerala and the car was revealed to be illegally modified.

