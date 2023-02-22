The advancement of technology not only has made our life easier but also efficient. However, it also has made us completely dependent on gadgets like our smartphones and tabs. Mirroring this lifestyle shift, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan gave Twitter users a reality check. He shared a photo with the message – “When the phone was tied with a wire.” It makes one wonder how technology has evolved and now affects us in our regular lives. A lot of social media users agreed to the hard-hitting post and dropped comments like “true” and “couldn’t agree more.”

The IAS officer, who often shares meaningful and emotional posts on Twitter, uploaded a photo of a vintage telephone on a pedestal and a placard below it read, “When the phone was tied with a wire - Humans were free.”

Check out the tweet here:

When the phone was tied with a wire… pic.twitter.com/nn3D9KkjEi— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 17, 2023

The tweet was shared on February 17 and has received more than one million views as of now. Many flocked to the comment section and wrote their opinion.

The post also caught the attention of Indian badminton player and Arjuna Awardee- Jwala Gutta who showed her support. She commented, “Agree.”

Agree— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 18, 2023

One user pointed out how humans are totally dependent on phones and wrote, “Now we are tied with smartphones.”

Now we are tied with smart phones.— Ashish Arya (@Ashishkendua) February 18, 2023

An individual wrote, “So much depth in this line.”

So much depth in this line 👏👏👏— Princi (@ManjulSmita) February 17, 2023

One user shared a photo of his landline phone and wrote, “My phone is still connected with wire sir!”

My phone is still connected with wire sir! pic.twitter.com/LxIHfqG9Fn— Anuj Mehra (Official) (@anujmehra07) February 17, 2023

Another user wrote, “Good old days.”

good old days— Manisha Sharma (@____manisha__) February 19, 2023

Previously, the IAS officer shared a thoughtful animated video to show why parents should always spend time with their kids. He posted a clip that showed a father not making time for his son, and when the kid grows up, he feels bad for missing out on his childhood. The father then attempts to reconnect, but couldn’t as his son is busy with work. Sharan’s caption read, “Make time for your Children.”

Make time for you Children. pic.twitter.com/nYEPJMmgAO— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 17, 2023

And once again netizens were in agreement. One user wrote, “Give time to your children, that is the beauty of your life”.

Give time to your children,ie the beauty of your life 💓💓💓— R j dubey (@ramashankardub1) February 17, 2023

Another wrote, “Children are the most valuable gift. So care for them. Don’t ruin your life with unnecessary things and thoughts.”

Children’s are the most valuable gift….. So care it… Don’t ruin your life in unnecessary things and thoughts…— Surendra Kalwa (@KalwaSurendra) February 17, 2023

The tweet has garnered over 2 million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here