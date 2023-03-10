English is a funny language, right? There are so many words which are written a certain way but pronounced differently as some letters often become silent. Let’s agree we all have had moments where we failed to pronounce words, or have rather mispronounced a word, haven’t we? Whether it’s PUMA or Swarovski, the struggle is real. Even if you stay abroad for years, there is always a possibility that you might end up mispronouncing words.

Now, a video of a man pronouncing Chloe as Chhole has left the Internet baffled. The Instagram Reel, originally shared on TikTok, opens with a man holding two carry bags and a box of Chloe perfume. He says, “Ae chhole perfume le lo ji.” A woman, who is presumably shooting the clip, laughs and replies, “Chhole nhi ae chloe aa.” With a humble and innocent smile, the man said, “Chhole… Chole whatever.”

“Uncle Got Me Creasing,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the clip here:

Posted last year in December, the clip has racked up over 6 lakh views and tons of hilarious comments. While many couldn’t stop laughing at Chloe mispronounced as Chhole, others adored the old man’s innocence.

“Thanks uncle…now i want cholay,” a user commented. Another said, “I want so cholay too.” An individual suggested that the perfume brand would need some rebranding, he said, “Nah they gotta rebrand now.”

“I need bhature hun,” an Instagram user wrote, while the other opined that the man gave “Choleee and poori vibes.” “Dude wants to be smelling like curry,” another one reacted.

“Send him back to pind,” read another comment on the Instagram post.

Chloe is a popular perfume brand, while Chhole Bhature needs no introduction. It is one widely popular and evergreen street food item relished across the country. Soft, fluffy Bhaturas are paired with a spicy, tangy gravy of Chhole. Delhi has been the undisputed king when it comes to Chhole Bhature.

Have you ever mispronounced any such words? Let us know in the comment section.

