In the ultimate fishing battle, a man found himself braving -3°C air temperature and icy winds, with a little 10 feet rod bending like crazy. He narrated the “biggest battle of his fishing career" on his Instagram handle, talking about what was on the other end of the fishing rod. The fisherman, named Ditch Ballard, didn’t know what he was getting into. At least not when he set sail without his hat or shoes and even leaving his warm bivvy behind in Spain. He realised a little too late that it was a big mistake. But none of it was anything compared to the moment the line ripped off the reel and he found himself in the ultimate fishing battle. He never expected to be towed down the river Ebro for over 1 kilometer. His hands froze, and his muscles fatigued, but his determination to land that mammoth catfish was stronger than ever. When the catfish finally surfaced, over 2.5 meters long, he knew he had won the hour-long battle.

Ditch Ballard wrote in his post: “100 Kilo Catfish PB! 100. With an air temp of -3 the wind chill actually made it feel unbearable on that January night. I was carp fishing, but the bend in the little 10ft rod suggested I was likely attached to a catfish! Line was uncontrollably ripping off the reel so I untied my boat and set sail, without pausing to grab my hat or my shoes from the bivvy (big mistake)! The next hour was simply painful; as my muscles fatigued and the adrenaline wore off my body temp began to crash, and I found myself crouched in the bottom of the boat trying to hold on whilst shivering uncontrollably. At one point panic set in as I thought I could see my braid fraying in the first rod guide, but on closer inspection it turned out to be icy slush forming in all the guides as the wet braid ran through under tension. Eventually the leader knot appeared in the darkness and I knew my prize was close. What I didn’t know is just how far I had been towed down river; I was now over 1km from home! I struggled to put on the gloves (they were frozen too!) and began hand lining, putting way more pressure on that Fang X hook than should be possible!”

He added: “I NEEDED this battle to be over one way or another, so I just pulled with all I had left in me. Each time the fish ran I nearly lost a digit, as by this time my hands were so cold they weren’t really doing what my brain was telling them. Eventually, over 2.5mtrs of catfish surfaced, and I managed to get a hand on its jaw. I was physically and mentally exhausted but had to give one last push to secure my prize. It was the biggest battle of my fishing career, yet I wouldn’t wish it on anyone! As the sun crept up a couple of hours later a harsh ground frost cloaked everything in white, I cradled this mammoth creature for a moment and wondered how I was ever going to beat it in fresh water…Thinking about it now, I’m not sure I ever want to!”

Social media users were impressed by how huge the fish was. They congratulated the angler on his big catch and some joked that he might as well retire from fishing at this point since he obviously caught the biggest fish possible. “Wow, that’s a nice catch. A big one at that. My muscles would hurt to in bringing that monster up from the deep,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “Wow! You might as well give up fishing at this point, you took home all the gold medals. Congratulations man!”

“Awesome story, proper monster, and well earned by the sounds of it. Well done, Ditch,” wrote another user.

But he is not the only fisherman out there catching the big ones. A man from Lancashire went on a fishing trip along with his captain with one aim in mind: To catch a shark in Florida. He instead ended up getting an endangered bluefish hooked to his fishing rod. Fisherman Ian Atherton with Captain John found the endangered creature hooked on his rod, a few miles into the Atlantic Ocean. This battle, too, lasted for nearly an hour until the mighty creature eventually gave up and headed for the surface. While Ian and John thought they have finally caught a shark, upon a closer look they realised that the fish was a rare 13-foot-long sawfish.

There are a total of five species of sawfish worldwide, as per the National Wildlife Federation.

