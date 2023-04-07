This Man's Morning Tea Ritual For Wife Is The Love Language We All Crave

The Internet sometimes surprises us by presenting the sweetest of tales happening around the world. One such romantic post is now doing the rounds on social media. A woman in a Twitter post poured her heart out about her husband’s sweet gesture. The woman’s post stated that her husband never fails to offer her a cup of tea despite knowing she would refuse it or not be keen on having it. She even shared a quote by popular author Jane Austen in her tweet.

In the picture shared, we can see a tea emoticon with a question mark. She further explained the meaning behind it in the caption. It read, “My husband still asking me if i want chaaye everyday without fail, even though i don’t drink chaaye or say yes to the question, is what jane austen wrote ‘there is no charm equal to tenderness of heart’ for.”

my husband still asking me if i want chaaye everyday without fail, even though i don’t drink chaaye or say yes to the question, is what jane austen wrote “there is no charm equal to tenderness of heart” for. pic.twitter.com/x0MxvFNVmT— sad fkn mess™ (@aliciamayemory_) April 5, 2023

The tweet received 3,500 likes and 290 shares making it evident that there are quite die-hard romantics out there. The comments came in rushing like, “This made me so sentimental. There is so much love in repetitive tasks done with hope and longing for a different outcome.” Another user echoed the feelings saying, “I understand the sentiment, if my partner didn’t have chai with me I’d wish and hope and pray everyday that they would.” A tea lover commented, “As someone who loves another tea drinker’s company, he’s hoping you’d change your mind.” A social media user shared a similar experience that read, “Ok but this is so so wholesome mA. I would almost always say no to green tea when my roommate asked but I would be so sad when she didn’t ask. It’s nice to be asked.”

Tea is surely a major part of Indian love stories as another video of a romantic gesture went viral recently. A German woman Julie, married to an Indian man Arjun Sharma was captured making tea for him. The video went viral where the duo is seen having a cheeky banter as she prepares tea wearing a saree. The internet hailed her attempt of embracing the new culture with respect and love.

What do you think of this romantic gesture?

