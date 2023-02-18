During the occasion of Mahashivratri, many devotees of Lord Shiva take the strenuous journey known as Kanwar Yatra. These devotees fetch water from the river Ganga and carry it on their shoulders hundreds of miles to offer it to Lord Shiva. This is either done at their local Shiva temples or some famous ones. Some devotees make sure they have food or other refreshments to offer to those who are on this challenging journey. One such incident came to light, but it was different than usual. A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh was caught offering the Kanwariyas some beer instead of the usual refreshments that are offered. After his clip went viral, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A video of it was shared by journalist Piyush Rai on Twitter. Social media users expressed their confusion about why the man was arrested for offering beer to the Kanwariyas. They wondered if that was because people need licence to sell alcohol. They argued that the man was actually not selling it. Many were confused why anyone would accept these drinks on their way to offer prayers.

A confused Twitter user asked, “Is it prohibited? Because there are many videos where the Kanwariyas showed ganja (cannabis) in their possession and consuming on camera. Beer is just another medium of intoxication I think.”

Another tweet read, “Why only arrest those who offer beer to Kanwariyas? A case should also be filed against people who accept beer. And who consumes liquor while on their way to offer prayers?”

“Is it illegal to offer beer? I understand you need a license to sell. If Kanwariyas want it then what is anyone’s problem?” read a tweet.

“Aligarh police arrested a person namely Yogesh after a video of him distributing beer to Kanwariyas went viral. A motorcycle,14 beer cans seized. Excise Department took action against the shopkeeper for selling beer in excess quantity to a person said,” news agency ANI quoted a police officer as saying.

The fourteenth day of every lunar month, or the day before the new moon is known as Shivratri. There are a total of twelve Shivratris that occur in a calendar year. The one that falls in February-March is known as Mahashivratri. Devotees spend the entire night awake, fasting, and offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

