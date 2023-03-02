Podcaster and YouTuber ‘Inskpired Mind’ recently did an episode called ‘How to Trick Your Brain into Working Hard’ but a segment from the show has not gone down well on Twitter. The guest, a motivational speaker and TikTok content creator called Meet Mo T (also known as TheAirportGuy) spoke about the first “steps" he would take should he become homeless and it has come across as exceptionally out of touch.

His steps went something like this: sitting at the Canary Wharf station with a cardboard reading ‘I don’t want money, I want books’. He goes on to claim that the people going to high-paying jobs must know something that a homeless person doesn’t, and one of them could point him to a book from which he could learn something.

In the end, Meet Mo T claims, one of the people would notice him reading, take a liking to his “attitude" and give him an opportunity. Needless to say, this take is not just condescending but also completely fallacious, pinning the blame on an individual for becoming homeless- as if it’s some kind of personal failure- when the truth is that homelessness is a result of larger systemic failures.

How out of touch can you be ??? pic.twitter.com/aOGn8Pnn1x— mohsin (@mohsin__s1) February 28, 2023

Him when he finds out he can’t rent a house with the 48 laws of power https://t.co/vtxtmfr7gw pic.twitter.com/rnC7n7XmxG— Trafalgar D. Lloyd🕴🏾 (@CoZyBoiLloyd) March 2, 2023

me starving for 4 weeks but someone gives me rodrick rules to read pic.twitter.com/1kQyHtBEpp https://t.co/WlWYdVwqXI— Niigato (@user726637363) March 1, 2023

So this is how someone who never experienced being broke thinks, wow https://t.co/kYYQRNgw5t— Larry David (@NotLarrayy_) March 1, 2023

imagine you haven’t eaten in 3 days and somebody hands you diary of a wimpy kid https://t.co/YulH8Xb1ZU— brandon* (@brndxix) March 1, 2023

He should test this. See how he does after 2 weeks without food and just a pile of books and see if he feels the same way https://t.co/GOcWxBCqmu— RealLifeRyan #ThankYouKentaroMiura (@RealLifeRyan_) March 1, 2023

We’re extremely unwell as a society. Every time I see these YouTubers/podcasters share their terrible perspectives, yet have millions of supporters/views, it reminds me of how irrational capitalism and it’s dogmas have made people. https://t.co/6htIidw3R3— Eric Morrison-Smith (@EricAngelo_MS) March 1, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here