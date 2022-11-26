Man Performs Death-Defying Stunts With His Toddler, Video Infuriates Twitter

A father’s relationship with his children is different from the bond that a kid shares with his/her mother. While mothers are quite overprotective regarding their kids, always coddling them from harm, fathers are often the daredevils – the true partner-in-crimes. Given that moms are preoccupied with everyone’s safety, fathers, on the other hand, are typically deemed as the “fun" parent in the household.

However, it is never recommended to go overboard with children or try something too dangerous, risking the infant’s life. And, this viral video of a man performing death-defying stunts with his little one will surely take all the doting parents by shock.

The now-viral clip was shared on Twitter on November 23. “Papa,” read the tweet.

The 32-second footage opens with a man, probably the kid’s father, hurling the child high up in the air, making it seem like the kiddo is floating in the sky. After a fleeting second, the man catches his son in his arms, much to the relief of viewers, However, the dad’s stunts do not stop here. Smiling at the camera while being recorded, the father then lifts the kid with one hand as the latter, with its tiny feet, stands dangerously upon his palm.

As the video progresses, the man loses his grip on the kid intentionally and lets him hang upside-down, swinging him in that position for a while. He also tosses his kid at a menacing height, yet again, and swirls him in the air like a twister. The video concludes with the kid landing in his father’s arms securely, leading to an oblivious smile on his face.

The appalling clip left Twitterati infuriated and many slammed the father for pulling off such a reckless feat with the toddler. “This person should be jailed,” commented one furious user. “This is just too much … doin’ all this just for the sake of videos…it’s dangerous,” remarked another. “If my guy ever does this to my kid I’m never gonna let him hold the kid,” wrote a third displeased individual.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 374k views and more than 6k likes on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on the daredevil father-son duo?

