Man Plays Tujhe Dekha Toh Song From DDLJ On Keyboard, Video Impresses Internet

With the easy accessibility of social media, people now have a platform to showcase their skills on the internet. However, there is a different charm to witnessing someone performing live, in front of our eyes. One such video that has left social media users super-impressed shows a man displaying his talent by playing the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh song from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on his keyboard in the National Capital, Delhi. More specifically, at Delhi Haat INA.

If you have ever visited the boho Delhi Haat INA market, chances are that you might have spotted this talented middle-aged man sitting near the entry gate. With a keyboard in front and some placards exhibited on a table, this gifted person treats your ears with numerous tunes from some famous Bollywood songs. The now-viral clip has been shared by Ravi Pathak on Instagram on January 1. The user puts up a question, asking social media users to guess the place. “Very old and famous. Guess the place,” reads the caption.

The inspiring video shows a man, dressed in a maroon suit-and-tie attire, engrossed in his keyboard. He plays the widely loved number, originally sung by musical maestros Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, with perfect synchronisation. The brilliant musician also runs a YouTube channel named Issac Newton. With 374 subscribers, he drops videos of himself playing different melodies on the video-sharing platform.

According to a YouTube Channel run by Chandni Ahuja, Newton was born in 1943 in Madras. He is adept at playing Hindi, English, and Punjabi songs on his keyboard. Earlier, the musician owned a music shop in Delhi’s Greater Kailash. However, he was forced to sell it to pay for his wife’s cancer diagnosis. In the video, Newton requested that people visiting Delhi Haat buy CDs and books from him.

The viral video clip has garnered immense love from social media users. While one user expressed, “So sad to see such a good artist in this condition…” another quipped, “Talent ki koi izzat hi nhi h (There is no respect for talent).” Many others dropped numerous heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Some even shared that they have seen him at Delhi Haat several times.

So far, the video has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram with more than 63.3k likes.

