Man Pretends Not to Know His Fiancé After She Has a Meltdown On a Plane

Flights are already quite hectic and meltdowns are the last thing you want on planes. When it comes from your fiancé, it becomes even harder to deal with. This man chose a rather unconventional method of dealing with it. He narrated the whole situation on the Reddit community. On their way home from a wonderful vacation, the man had asked his fiancé to pick a small bag as a carry-on, instead, she opted for a full-size bag. When this obviously caused problems, a police officer escorted her off the flight. But on her way out, she had a meltdown and when the officer asked the man if he knew his fiancé, he declined. Check out the entire situation here:

Social media users expressed their sympathies towards the man. Many mentioned that it was horrible enough she ignored the flight attendant but when the law has to get involved it is the worst. A few asked the man to end the engagement. One Reddit user wrote, “Get out while you still can. This is how she’ll be forever. She’ll never learn from this experience.”

“There is a video of a difficult lady being removed for throwing a tantrum at a t-shirt. Her husband followed. He missed his father’s funeral due to it. That sort of thing will keep happening to OP if he stays,” read another comment.

A third user commented, “My wife doesn’t travel light either, to the extent I have to constantly load and unload her bags for her because they are too heavy for her to lift. However, I always make her check her bags. If I was OP I would have tried harder to get her to check the bag, to begin with and not even worry about this. If she didn’t listen at all though then NTA.”

Several users mentioned that it was people like the man’s fiancé that held up the plane, delayed people and made them miss their connecting flights. They shared the incidents that had happened to them. One user narrated an incident similar to the one the man’s fiancé caused. He forgot how long that woman had held them up, but people were not happy about it.

