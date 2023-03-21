American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift finally kicked off her long-awaited Eras tour in Arizona on Friday. The western pop sensation’s show wasn’t the only memorable moment from the concert, though. One of the viral moments, posted on Sunday night, shows a man proposing to his girlfriend, in the backdrop of Taylor performing her all-time favourite song, Love Story. While some have appreciated the impeccable timing and romantic gesture, others found it awkward and possibly faked, too. What was probably a heartfelt moment for the couple ended up stirring a lot of debate on social media.

In the video, the man is seen kneeling down, popping open a ring box, just as Taylor Swift sings, “he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said, Marry me, Juliet." The video ends with the girl giving him a hug as people around cheer. The tweet has amassed over 514,000 views already.

ITS A LOVE STORY AND THIS GIRL SAID YES! 👏🏾🙌🏾💕— NєνєrFσяgєт∂ємι♡♕ (@NeverForgetDemi) March 19, 2023

Several people called it too cringe, awkward, and an attempt to steal the spotlight from Taylor Swift. One called it fake, tweeting, “awkward and I think it’s fake, she wasn’t even surprised."

Am I the only one who find this awkward?😭— 🕕| Maroon stan (@folkmoreoutsold) March 18, 2023

Awkward and I think it's fake 😂😂 she wasn't even surprised— ME BY JISOO🌹31/3❤️ (@sta_fan) March 18, 2023

Others tried to explain how normal it is to witness proposals during Taylor’s concerts nowadays. It also received a lot of love from Swifties around the world. It seems the video has even set some proposal goals for people.

I wanna get proposed like this too.— Kiiwii is manifesting Eras Tour India (@cowboylikekiwii) March 19, 2023

Idk I find this adorable I’d love to have this tbh— 💋 (@lightfairyxoxo) March 19, 2023

One netizen also gave it a humorous touch, stating, “it’s ok during love story, just don’t do this during august." August is a song about heartbreak.

it's ok during love story, just don't do this during august— I had a marvelous time ruining everything (@mimimitododia) March 18, 2023

Swifties worldwide have tried every possible stunt to make any Taylor swift concert memorable. The marriage proposal seems small when the couples have also tried to get married in the same concert. René Hurtado and Max Bochman got married during the Era show in Arizona, as they were seen in the fan-captured video of the nuptials. They exchanged their vows during the concert. The validity of the marriage is still unknown.

Taylor notified fans about the tour via Twitter last year, stating, “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: The Eras Tour." She also added that this tour will be about her musical journey throughout her career. It is her second all-stadium tour after the Reputation tour back in 2018.

