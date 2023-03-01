Increased flexibility, reduced commute times, and being able to spend the entire day at home around family– the remote work culture has been a boon for many. Many, but not all. An Australian man found work from home (WFH) so disruptive that he decided to sue his employer for it. This financial planner from Newcastle is taking on the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in a $172,000 (₹ 95 lakh approx) lawsuit for redundancy pay and other costs. His charge? Home intrusion by his employer via remote work conditions!

According to the Daily Mail, the CBA closed its retail financing planning enterprise and offered the employee a job transfer with its insurance arm– AIA. This work profile would have entailed permanent remote work. He was told that if he refused this offer, he would not receive any redundancy pay. His agreement had one crucial provision: if his new role had less favourable conditions than his original job, he would be entitled to redundancy pay.

The employee accepted the offer. However, he soon decided to withdraw his acceptance. He claimed that the move to remote work was interfering with his personal life. He also said that the AIA job was worse. He had an office for 20 years– something the new role took away. The transfer was also ‘an intrusion into private home and life to which he did not consent’, Australian Financial Review reported. The man also said that working from home was isolating and could have damaging health implications for him.

Permanent work-from-home conditions would narrow his client base as well. He would be limited to clients aged 55 or below. Previously, most of his customers were retirees. On top of that, his house doesn’t have sufficient space to incorporate a permanent office room.

Thus, the employee is now suing the CBA for a redundancy payment amounting to $172,000. This is exclusive of civil penalties and other interest payments from the bank.

The bank, on the other hand, said it believed it had fulfilled its obligations and found a comparable role for the disgruntled employee. They intend to put up a fight in court to stave off the payments.

