Recently, a video surfaced on the internet showing a man on a motorcycle colliding with a car that had stopped to let a dog cross the road. The incident left many people unsure of what the right course of action should have been, as it seemed like neither party was entirely at fault. As a result, people began to debate whether the incident should be classified as a “Block or Charge?" situation.

The clip shared on the micro-blogging site showed a red car stopping at a zebra crossing to let a three-legged dog pass the street. Unfortunately, a motorcyclist behind the car failed to notice the stationary vehicle and collided with it, causing him to flip over the car’s bonnet. The incident left many internet users searching for the person at fault, but the lack of a clear culprit left them feeling confused and uncertain.

Since being shared, the video has sparked mixed reactions from online users as some expressed their concern for the motorcyclist’s well-being while others felt that he was to blame for not paying attention to his surroundings while driving at a high speed. “Didn’t stop at all. What was he doing? Where was he looking?” asked a user while another one commented, “I wonder what his excuse was.”

Many were relieved that the dog did not appear to suffer any harm as one of them wrote, “At least the three legged dog was ok”. “I’m glad the dog was okay, well, if it made it across to the other side off the street. The motorcyclist should have been paying attention as well,” remarked the other.

Former basketball star Rex Chapman also joined the conversation, using a “block or charge" analogy to describe the incident. Most users sided with “charge," arguing that the stationary car had blocked the dog’s path, causing the collision. “Car was stationary, setting pick for the dog. Defender ran into the set pick,” commented a user while another one mentioned, “Charge! The ladies screened for the dog!”

“Block or Charge" is a viral meme that gained popularity after the former Kentucky and NBA star used it to describe situations that were difficult to interpret as right or wrong. In basketball, “block" and “charge" refer to two types of foul calls that depend on the position of the defender and the offensive player.

