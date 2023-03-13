All Photoshop enthusiasts are in for a real treat with this one. A dad decided to use the photo editing software to take his children’s drawings to a whole new level. And the results are nothing short of hilarious. n the most unexpected ways. From a hilarious-looking cow to a rotund baby penguin, these creatures are sure to put a smile on your face. But what makes this dad’s approach truly quirky is his unconventional use of Photoshop tools. Forget about using fancy filters or layers; he has made sure the artworks by his children are replicated to the T. You get to see what children’s drawings would look like in real life.

Dad recreates his children’s drawings of animals and it’s so funny.. 😅Which one’s your favorite? (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/EjgA9Vt2Xk — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 11, 2023

It’s clear that this dad has a great sense of humour and a lot of love for his kids’ artwork. He has taken their simple drawings and transformed them into whimsical creatures that seem to jump off the page. The people on the internet were having a hard time picking which they liked the best. Many remarked that all of them were epic in their own way. A Twitter user wrote, “All of them. These are better than excellent. The horse is a little harder to read, but then horses are notoriously hard to draw. Maybe DALL-E should include a selection of symbolic images along w/ text or a drawing tablet. Are these one off’s or did the Dad have to work at these to get them like this?”

All of them. These are better than excellent. The horse is a little harder to read, but then horses are notoriously hard to draw. Maybe DALL-E should include a selection of symbolic images along w/ text, or a drawing tablet.Are these one off's or did the Dad have to work at… https://t.co/6CculdEuwT— Raket (@raketstar2) March 11, 2023

“The duck is pretty damn cute,” another tweet read.

The duck is pretty damn cute— Kevio46 (@weirdnascarguy) March 11, 2023

“This Dad Rocks! The bottom right–cat/tiger combo looks the best and is my winner. The Owl creature is like something out of a nightmare. The first one is scary!”

THIS DAD ROCKS!😂The bottom right - cat/tiger combo looks the best & is my winner 🐱🐯🏆 The Owl 🦉 creature is like something out of a nightmare The first one is scary!!— Jazz 💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐰🐰. 💖🕯🦋💜. ⚽️💙🤍❤️ (@jazziT02) March 11, 2023

This father is not the only one out there making something out of his children’s scribbles. In fact, a video of a father turning his daughter’s wall scribble into a stencil painting gained traction on the Internet. The video begins with the toddler drawing on a wall using markers. Her dad first asks her to not draw on the wall. Soon he creates painting with stencils and spray paint that incorporates his daughter’s drawing.

Social media users were in awe of the bond the father-daughter duo shared.

