Man Rides Out Arkansas Tornado, Calls It The 'Scariest' Moment Of His Life

A large tornado hit Arkansas, USA, last week, resulting in significant damage as rescuers were dispatched to aid civilians and hospitals bracing for casualties. Now, footage of a man riding through the circle of the storm in Little Rock has come to the fore. Shared by news agency Reuters, the man is identified to be Cody Coombes was inside his van when the winds started picking up. After managing to brave the devastating weather, Coombes recalled the incident as one of the ‘scariest’ moments of his life.

Along with the dashcam footage of his vehicle, the 24-year-old also managed to capture the terrifying moment on his mobile device. The visuals showed how the tornado passed over right through the van while leaving debris all over and propelling trees to fall. Coombes stated that he was sure he was going to die. After the storm passed, he also captured the devastating damage it caused to the houses around him. He was ‘shell shocked’ to see fallen trees all over the place.

“Yeah, 100% I did think I was going to die. Once I saw the winds pick up the way they did, the first thing that made me bring out my phone was the clouds in front of me were actually picking up some debris. So I saw a little chunk of wood roofing being flung around in front of me. So, I knew at that point, it had to be nearby,” he said in the video.

An Arkansas resident recalls the 'scariest moment' of his life after riding out a tornado in his van pic.twitter.com/sAEGza5Sqr— Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2023

The tornado was reportedly directly behind Coombes’ van but he was fortunate that the vehicle stayed in position. He explained that the back of the van was completely enclosed and was secured with metal cabinets. Additionally, it was the weight of some of the equipment in the vehicle that kept it from flying in the storm by weighing it down. The man estimated if it were to happen any other way, the tornado would have made it right through it.

“But if I had been facing the other way it would have gone right through the windshield," he said. According to Cody Coombes, there was significant damage to his vehicle but he managed to escape the situation unharmed. All the while, he was thinking of meeting his family. “I have a one-year-old son, so I was just thinking about him and coming back to him and my fiance,” he added. Coombes wanted to make sure he made it okay to reunite with his family.

