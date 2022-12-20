Man Risks His Life to Rescue Dog Stuck in Flooded Dam and Internet is All Praises

The Internet is filled with heartwarming videos that just cannot help but bring a smile to your face. A video now doing rounds is earning the praise of social media users. Rescuing someone’s life at the risk of yours is one such pure act of kindness. A man can be seen going down a dam to rescue a dog stuck there. He has a few others holding a rope for him. Carefully, the man makes the dog come over to him. After some effort, he is able to pull the dog to safety. Take a peek here:

Social media users are all praise for the man. In fact, many users mentioned that while degrees and money are just pieces of paper, our real education is reflected in our behaviour. The man was thanked for his bravery. One Twitter user wrote, “It is because of such people, humanity is alive on this earth today,”

ऐसे ही लोगों से आज इस धरती 🌎 पर इंसानियत ज़िंदा है— Rakesh Goswami (@RakeshGGoswami) December 16, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Saving someone’s life is the biggest religion in the world, my hearty salute to all of you.”

किसी की जिंदगी बचाना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा धर्म है आप सभी को मेरी तरफ से दिल से सलाम 👏— Nagendra Hudda (@nagendrahudda) December 16, 2022

“Amazing work to save the dog,” read a tweet.

Men are not the only ones whose heroic deeds are attracting the internet’s attention. In fact, dogs are just as wonderful at proving their companionship. In a similar incident, when the roles were reversed, a dog came to the rescue of its human just as eagerly. A TikTok video showed a German Shepherd named Tank playing with his human in front of their Florida home. Out of nowhere, another dog races towards the child and Tank instantly jumps forward and turns defensive to save him. As the neighbour’s dog charges towards the child, Tank pushes the boy out of the way. He even goes on to confront the attacking dog to make sure it doesn’t reach his human.

It just goes on to show that man and dog are indeed the perfect companions for one another.

