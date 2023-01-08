Man Shares Grandfather’s British India Passport Issued in 1931, Twitter Calls it ‘Treasure’

Vintage papers, antique items, and classical concepts never fail to intrigue us as they tell so much about the history of a particular place. No matter how old they are, we always have the inquisitiveness to collect details about something that no longer exists. Recently, several old documents have been shared on social media that grabbed the eyeballs of many as they loved hopping onto the trend and acknowledging the period pieces on the internet. Adding to the list, a man shared his grandfather’s ‘British India Passport’ that was issued in Lahore in 1931. It revealed fascinating details of the times when India was ruled by the British Empire.

Twitter user, Anshuman Singh, shared multiple pictures of the document that read ‘British Indian Passport’ with ‘Indian Empire’ inscribed at the bottom. Issued in Lahore in 1931 and till 1936, the passport belonged to Panjab Rai (as specified by the user) that was valid in Kenya Colony and India itself (because Indians were “subject" in their own country, after all). The antiquity was in good condition and even carried a photograph of the passport holder. The ‘bearer’ also did his signature in Urdu, one of the prominent languages of Lahore.

“My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then,” read the caption alongside pictures of the ‘museum piece’. The post accumulated over 88K views and several likes on social media.

Netizens were delighted to come across a historical piece that belonged to India’s pre-independence era. “Wow, excellent family history,” exclaimed a user and another one commented, “Wow, thank you for sharing. It’s a museum piece for sure.”

An interested user also asked how Mr. Singh landed on such a precious document to which he replied, “My Uncle had it, he gave it to me a few years before his passing.”

Someone also pointed out, “the best part is he knew the urdu sign is in urdu he did. i seen many migrants who join india in 1947 mostly punjabi who speaks urdu and write very well but now its totally disappeared.”

