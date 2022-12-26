Man Sings 'Kesariya' as Mumbai Police Stop to Watch Heartfelt Rendition on Guitar

When you are sitting roadside, playing your favorite song on a guitar, the last people you expect to enjoy the performance are cops. But the unexpected happened to this singer, performing Kesariya near a bus station on the roads of Mumbai. Other than two young men, his audience was two cops from the Mumbai Police. While one was sitting on the motorcycle, the other was standing right next to the performer. It was the cop’s smile that won everyone’s heart. The Twitter user who shared the clip asked if they could have Mumbai police in Chennai too. Mumbai Police responded to the tweet, as they wrote, “We are here for you online, 24/7. Else, you are always welcome to our fine city of Mumbai! We assure you will be there to protect and serve.”

Social media users are in amazement at the cops’ reaction. Many mentioned how proud they were of the Mumbai police. Several others called the cops “the best”. A Twitter user wrote, “Mumbai police are definitely the best. Have always felt your kindness, thank you, thank you.”

“Proud Maharashtrian, we are proud of Mumbai police,” read another tweet.

A user tweeted, “Today would like to thank all the persons of Our loved Mumbai Police. You are always with us.”

Mumbai Police is known to share some pretty hilarious memes to raise awareness about important issues. Recently, they shared a clip from the famous Harry Potter series on their official Twitter handle to raise awareness about Cyber Safety. The scene was of the protagonist, Harry, visiting Diagon Alley for the first time. Its entry, however, was strongly protected. Many Potterheads would recall that it could only be opened with the right taps on the bricked wall. And that was exactly what the Mumbai Police was trying to convey. They said they were sure Mumbaikars would have a password just as strong as Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley.

Do you agree with the Internet when they call Mumbai Police “the best”?

